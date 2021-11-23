What were you taught about the first “Thanksgiving”? Chances are, it was probably the story of the pilgrims and Native Americans coming together to say “thank you” to one another. Yet, have you ever stopped to wonder how true that lesson was?
We’re being joined by Anna Brokenleg, who is an Instructional Coach with the Sioux Falls School District’s Office of Indian Education. She’s here with some ideas as to how we can help talk with our kids about the true origin of the holiday.
Reconciling the real origin of Thanksgiving
