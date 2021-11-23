Reconciling the real origin of Thanksgiving

KELOLAND Living
Posted: / Updated:
KELOLAND Living Newsletter

What were you taught about the first “Thanksgiving”? Chances are, it was probably the story of the pilgrims and Native Americans coming together to say “thank you” to one another. Yet, have you ever stopped to wonder how true that lesson was?

We’re being joined by Anna Brokenleg, who is an Instructional Coach with the Sioux Falls School District’s Office of Indian Education. She’s here with some ideas as to how we can help talk with our kids about the true origin of the holiday.

RELATED: How to celebrate Native American Day with your kids

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

KELOLAND Living Hosts & Producers

Continuing The Conversation
See Full Weather Forecast

Trending Stories

Don't Miss!

More Don't Miss


 