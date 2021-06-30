Religion can bring people together, but as with any centuries-old institution, the Church historically isn’t free of some of the behaviors and actions that can be tough to reconcile with your faith.
Pastor Ann Rosendale is the campus pastor at Augustana University.
She joins us to discuss how its possible to reconcile your faith and religious beliefs with the actions you disagree with. And how our faith can play a part in dismantling systemic racism.
Reconciling religion and race
