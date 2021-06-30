Reconciling religion and race

KELOLAND Living
Posted: / Updated:

Religion can bring people together, but as with any centuries-old institution, the Church historically isn’t free of some of the behaviors and actions that can be tough to reconcile with your faith.

Pastor Ann Rosendale is the campus pastor at Augustana University.

She joins us to discuss how its possible to reconcile your faith and religious beliefs with the actions you disagree with. And how our faith can play a part in dismantling systemic racism.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

KELOLAND Living Hosts & Producers

Continuing The Conversation
See Full Weather Forecast

Trending Stories

Don't Miss!

More Don't Miss


 