You’ll want some more of this s’more cookie

Recipes
Posted: / Updated:

Nothing screams summer quite like a roasted marshmallow and chocolate bar sandwiched between two graham crackers, AKA the s’more. Yet who wants to spend their time outdoors crafting the delicious dessert on the fly for a crowd?

We’re being joined by Lauren Brouwer, the head baker at the Happy Baker. She’s here to show us how we can put a new spin on the s’more and turn it into an ooey gooey s’more cookie that’ll keep your sweet tooth satisfied.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

KELOLAND Living Hosts & Producers

Continuing The Conversation
See Full Weather Forecast

Trending Stories

Don't Miss!

More Don't Miss


 