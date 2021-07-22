Nothing screams summer quite like a roasted marshmallow and chocolate bar sandwiched between two graham crackers, AKA the s’more. Yet who wants to spend their time outdoors crafting the delicious dessert on the fly for a crowd?
We’re being joined by Lauren Brouwer, the head baker at the Happy Baker. She’s here to show us how we can put a new spin on the s’more and turn it into an ooey gooey s’more cookie that’ll keep your sweet tooth satisfied.
You’ll want some more of this s’more cookie
