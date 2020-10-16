You’ll go nuts for this vegan cheesecake

Cheese. It’s something that is almost unanimously loved. Only for some, the lactose in dairy can cause gastrointestinal distress. For others, the conditions surrounding the harvesting of the milk from cows can leave them with a bad taste in their mouth. What if I told you there was an animal-by-product-free version.



Lucas Michaels, owner of Fable Plant Based, shows us how we can create a delicious, vegan cheesecake. That’s not just better for you but better for the environment.

Base layer:

200g cashew nuts

200g pitted dates

2 tbsp coconut oil

Cashew cheese layer

250g cashew nuts raw – boil for 10 mins so super soft or soak overnight

250g vegan cream cheese

100g coconut oil

150g maple syrup

Line a 20cm/8 inch spring form cake tin with baking parchment. Into a food processor, add the 200g of cashew nuts for the base and blend until they form a breadcrumb like consistency which will take about a minute or so. Add the pitted dates and the coconut oil and blend until it all comes together into a uniform texture which takes approx another 2-4 minutes depending on your food processor. Remove the blended base ingredients and add to the springform cake tin. Use a spoon and compact it down and level it out so it’s perfectly smooth and level.

Clean out the food processor. Drain and rinse the soaked cashew nuts and add to the food processor along with the rest of the cashew cheese filling. Very important you rinse them well as this removes some of the acid from soaking. Blend until it becomes super smooth which will take about 7-10 minutes. You want to be patient and really get it to a super smooth velvety or silky texture. Using a silicone spatula or spoon remove the cashew cheese and add on top of the base layer. Spread out so smooth and place in the fridge to set for a couple of hours.