There’s really nothing new about cooking food on your waffle iron: You mix the batter, pour it in, and watch it closely enough so your waffles don’t burn.



That’s true if all you’re making in your waffle iron is…waffles. But in our ever-evolving search for fun segments to bring you, the KELOLAND Living viewer, KELOLAND Living’s Ashley Thompson and Mitchell Olson have made it our goal to test the bounds of traditional waffle making with a little segment we are calling “Will It Waffle? Wednesday”.