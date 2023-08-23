We arrived at the end of an era: All summer long we’ve been asking the question “Will it waffle?”
And now that we’ve covered everything from eggs, which came out a little worse for the wear, and garden fresh veggies which turned out amazingly, we’ve come to our final installment of this mini-series.
But, of course, we couldn’t let this segment go without asking the question one last time. So get ready to find out “Will it waffle?”
