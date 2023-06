What’s your favorite veggie? Is it an acorn squash? Maybe the bright red tomato, or the leafy greens. But, do you know if your favorite veggie is in season? What if I told you that the time of year you’re in can dictate what veggies you may want to be eating?

Whitney Werner is a certified holistic health coach. She stopped by to share why you may to pay attention to what you’re putting into your meals and bodies at what time of year.