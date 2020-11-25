Ways to use up your leftover turkey

Mary Michaels, is the public health prevention coordinator with Live Well Sioux Falls. She’s here today to share with us how we can continue to love that turkey the next day, with a recipe for the leftovers.

Turkey Grain Bowl (2 servings)

2 cups cooked whole grain, such as quinoa or brown rice

2 cups greens – such as lettuce, spring mix, arugula or spinach

6 ounces shredded turkey

1 tomato, chopped

½ cup chopped cucumber

2-3 Tbsp balsamic vinaigrette (or dressing of choice)

2 Tbsp sliced almonds (or other nut or seed)

Place your cooked grain in the bottom of two large bowls. Layer the cucumber and tomato. In a separate bowl, toss the greens with the vinaigrette, then layer this over the cucumber and tomato. Add the shredded turkey and top with almonds. Can be served warm or cold.

Turkey Tostadas