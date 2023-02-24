Who doesn’t love a hearty, filling soup, especially this time of year? It can make your day go from good to great. The owner of Bee Loved Kitchen, Emily Wilson, stopped by to help us whip up a new take on the classic tomato soup, but this time with a new and raw twist. While it may not be too hot, it is for sure incredibly filling, and will be sure to be the hit of your family dinner.

Tomato Basil Soup Recipe:

1/2 cup soaked cashews

1/2 cup cherry tomatoes

1/2 cup sun-dried tomatoes

2 medjool dates

2 tbsp nutritional yeast

2 cloves garlic

2 tsp onion powder

2 tsp sea salt

5 cups hot water

Handful fresh basil