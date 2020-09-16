Warm up with this Cinnamon roll oatmeal bake

Brittany teaches us one of her favorite comfort food recipes.
Cinnamon roll oatmeal bake recipe:
- 3 cups quick oats (can sub for another kind of oats you prefer)
- 1/2 cup sugar (or granulated sweetener of choice)
- 2 tsp baking powder
- 1Tbsp cinnamon
- 2 large eggs
- 1 cup milk of choice (I used unsweetened vanilla almond milk)
- 1 tsp vanilla extract
- 1/3 cup almond butter (can sub for another nut butter, coconut oil or butter)
For the glaze I mix powdered sugar and water or almond milk until I get the right consistency. You can also try coconut oil and powdered sugar or drizzle melted chocolate or nut butter over top as well.
Instructions:
- Preheat the oven to 350F and line an 8 x 8-inch pan with parchment paper or spray it
- In a large mixing bowl, combine all the dry ingredients and set aside.
- In a separate bowl, combine the eggs, milk, vanilla extract and almond butter. Whisk until combined. Add the wet mixture to the dry and mix until fully combined. If the mixture is crumbly, add a dash more milk until a thick batter is formed.
- Transfer the cinnamon roll baked oatmeal mixture to the lined baking dish. Bake for 35-40 minutes, or until golden brown on top.
- Remove baked oatmeal and allow to cool for 5 minutes, before glazing, if desired.