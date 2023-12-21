Get ready to cozy up with Holiday Hot Toddys! Whether you need a warm-me-up while prepping for the holidays or a festive cocktail to serve your family, we learned a trick or two to showcase this cold-weather staple.



To show us the ropes and a way to put a festive spin on the classic is Food Blogger, host of the Funeral Potatoes and Wool Mittens podcast, and the mind behind the blog Random Sweets Staci Mergenthal. She was here showing us how she puts a seasonal flair on the classic cocktail, including how you can make it a batch cocktail for a crowd; regardless of whether you choose to partake in alcohol or are choosing a sober holiday season, this is sure to please even the most bah-humbug holiday guests.