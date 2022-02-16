Nothing warms up the soul quite like a cup of tea. Well, maybe a cocktail would, but what’s best is combining the two beverages.



We were joined by Vernon and Tami Brown, owners of The Spice and Tea Exchange of Sioux Falls. They joined us in the studio to show us how to create the ultimate in boozy teas to keep us comfy all year long.

Ingredients to to make delicious boozy teas

Festive French 75 Recipe:

Courtesy of Spice and Tea Exchange of Sioux Falls

Tea-Infused Gin

2 Tbsp Honeybee Ginger Elixir White Tea*

4 oz gin

Tea-Infused Syrup

2 Tbsp Honeybee Ginger Elixir White Tea*

4 oz water at 190°F

½ cup sugar

Remaining Ingredients

2 oz fresh lemon juice

glass rimmer Lavender Lemon Sugar

8 oz Champagne

Tea and Spice Exchange of Sioux Falls’ Festive French 75

Mint-Basil Collins Recipe:

Courtesy of Tea and Spice Exchange of Sioux Falls

4 Tbsp. Mint Basil Tea1 cup sugar (preferred white or cane)

8 oz. gin

4 oz. fresh lemon juice

8-12 oz. soda water

Lemon slices, for garnishing

Lavender Lemon Sugar and Mango Tango Tea for a Festive French 75

