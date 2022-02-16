Nothing warms up the soul quite like a cup of tea. Well, maybe a cocktail would, but what’s best is combining the two beverages.
We were joined by Vernon and Tami Brown, owners of The Spice and Tea Exchange of Sioux Falls. They joined us in the studio to show us how to create the ultimate in boozy teas to keep us comfy all year long.
RELATED: The perfect way to brew ice tea to celebrate National Ice Tea Day
Festive French 75 Recipe:
Courtesy of Spice and Tea Exchange of Sioux Falls
Tea-Infused Gin
2 Tbsp Honeybee Ginger Elixir White Tea*
4 oz gin
Tea-Infused Syrup
2 Tbsp Honeybee Ginger Elixir White Tea*
4 oz water at 190°F
½ cup sugar
Remaining Ingredients
2 oz fresh lemon juice
glass rimmer Lavender Lemon Sugar
8 oz Champagne
Mint-Basil Collins Recipe:
Courtesy of Tea and Spice Exchange of Sioux Falls
4 Tbsp. Mint Basil Tea1 cup sugar (preferred white or cane)
8 oz. gin
4 oz. fresh lemon juice
8-12 oz. soda water
Lemon slices, for garnishing
If you liked these make sure to check out more recipes from Tea and Spice Exchange!