Vegetarian low-carb ‘chicken noodle’ soup

Students are already beginning to head back to the classroom across KELOLAND. That can only mean that fall is just around the corner. As the leaves change color and the temperatures drop, some people will be looking for a way warm up. One food that helps to warm-up from the inside-out is soup. Only, the classic chicken noodle isn’t always the best choice for those with dietary restrictions. That’s why Patrick Sayler, with the Sioux Falls Co-Op joined us today with some ideas for a no-chicken, no-noodle soup. And, no it’s not just broth!