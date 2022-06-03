There are a variety of reasons why people choose to follow a vegan diet. If you’re just getting started on this journey, or want to learn more about it, it can be hard to know where to start. Today’s guests are here to help you with your quest by giving you more information about an event that’s bringing together people interested in a healthy vegetarian or vegan lifestyle. Nancy Kirstein is the owner of The Good Earth Farm and Founder of South Dakota Veg Fest. She brought along owner of Heatherly Studios and assisting organizer, Heather Cool. They shared all the details about the first South Dakota Veg Fest and a delicious vegan taco recipe to share.

Veg Fest Details