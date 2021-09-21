Vegan pumpkin Alfredo sauce that we know you’ll Fall in love with

Emily Wilson is the owner and chef of Bee Loved Kitchen. She’s here to show us how we can create the perfect pumpkin Alfredo sauce. The best part? It’s totally vegan, and more guilt-free than anything you’ll find in a jar.

Vegan pumpkin Alfredo Recipe:

1 1/3 cup soaked raw organic cashews

2 cups water

2 TBSP lemon juice

2 TBSP agave (could replace with maple syrup or dates)

2 TBSP rice vinegar

1/3 cup nutritional yeast

organic pumpkin puree

2 gloves mince

1 TBSP sea salt

OPTIONAL: Add cumin, cinnamon, cloves, all spice, and onion powder to make it more of a pumpkin spice flavor

Directions: Add all ingredients and blend until creamy.





