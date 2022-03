Some people argue that the meatball is pasta’s perfect match. Whether it’s pasta or a sub sandwich, those little spheres really are versatile. Yet, as we all know, some people choose not to eat meat. Especially during the Lenten season. Whitney Werner with She Lives Fit joined us to share a meatless meatball that’s plant-based goodness. And it will keep you fueled and ready for all that this spring has to throw at you.

Vegan Porcupine Meatballs Recipe

Makes approximately 4-5 servings

Ingredients:

1 lb. of Beyond Beef plant-based grounds (thawed)

1/3 cup of jasmine or basmati rice, rinsed

1/3 cup finely diced onion (about 1/2 a small onion)

1/3 cup finely diced green pepper (less than 1/2 bell pepper)

1 T. Ground flax + 2 T. Water (whisked together)

1 tsp garlic, minced

1 tsp salt

1 tsp parsley

1/2 tsp paprika

1/2 tsp oregano

Black pepper, to taste

2-3 T. Olive oil, to sear the meatballs



For the Sauce:

2 – 15 oz cans of tomato sauce

2 T. Yellow mustard

1 1/2 T. Worcestershire sauce (choose Annie’s Organic if looking for vegfriendly – anchovy-free)

1 tsp garlic

2-4 T. Brown sugar (more or less to taste)

Black pepper, to taste

Additional dried or fresh parsley, optional

*Optional: use the remaining onions and green pepper in the sauce, sautéed

with the meatballs

Directions:

Rinse/soak the rice in warm water, and set aside while you measure/prep

other ingredients. Whisk 1 T. Flax + 2 T. Warm water in a small bowl and let

thicken. In a medium sized mixing bowl, combine the thawed Beyond Beef,

diced onion and bell pepper, garlic, and spices. Drain the soaked rice and

add to the bowl along with the flax egg. Use a potato masher to combine

thoroughly, and then use a small cookie-scoop to form into 1-2 T. meatballs,

patting round with your hands. Set the bowl aside to use to combine sauce

ingredients.

Heat a large flat skillet on medium, and add olive oil to the pan to warm. Then

add minced garlic, and optional leftover onion and peppers and sauté 2

minutes. Add meatballs to the skillet, evenly spaced, and gently brown on all

sides, using a tongs to turn. As the meatballs brown, whisk the tomato sauce

and additional ingredients in the bowl you used for the meatballs. Then pour

the tomato sauce in the skillet over the meatballs, and cover. Bring the heat

up to a light boil, then turn down to medium-low and cook for 20 minutes,

stirring every 5-10 minutes, until the rice is cooked through in the meatballs.

The sauce will thicken and reduce quite a bit in the skillet.

Serve with additional parsley (optional), and roasted or mashed potatoes and

veggies.

*Tip: Use the additional sauce to top your potatoes!

Vegan porcupine meatballs finished product

For more of Whitney Werner’s recipes visit her website at shelivesfit.com.