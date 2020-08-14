Use up your fresh produce with this “Tastes Like Summer” salad recipe

Anna Anderson is the owner of The Glory Garden. She’s here to share her recipe for a whimsical salad that Tastes Like Summer.
“Tastes Like Summer” Salad Recipe:
Dressing:
2 T. balsamic vinegar
2 T. olive oil
1/2 T. raw local honey
2 roasted garlic cloves, mashed
1/4 tsp salt
Vegetables needed:
Cherry tomatoes, halved
Cucumbers, peeled and cut into 1/2″ pieces
Basil, minced
Cut up an adequate amount of vegetables to feed your family and drizzle with dressing right before serving. The salad will become very juicy if allowed to sit, so only make what you will eat right away.