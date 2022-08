What’s your go to cocktail? If you’re anything like Ashley Thompson’s group of friends the classic gin and tonic is always a safe bet. While many of us may have a preference on the gin used, have you ever stopped to think “what kind of tonic should I be using; does it make a difference?”



We were joined by our favorite mad kitchen scientist, Clark Caserella. He showed us how we can create our own tonic to make the perfect G&T that will be fully custom.