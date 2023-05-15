Are you someone who craves and loves pasta, but tries to stay away from it because it doesn’t align with your health goals? Well, what if I told you there IS a way to enjoy a delicious and creamy pasta sauce that’s low in calories but high in protein?

Tonna Jacobson is a Health Coach and Registered Nurse. She joined us today to show us a recipe that actually uses cottage cheese for the sauce. Now, if cottage cheese isn’t at the top of your yummy list, don’t let that scare you away. Because Tonna says you don’t have to like cottage cheese to love this recipe!

Cottage Cheese Pasta Sauce Recipe:

1/2 cup cottage cheese

1/4 cup Canned diced tomatoes or 5-6 sun dried tomatoes

1-2 tablespoons Tomato paste

2 tsp Garlic (or garlic paste)

2 tsp Basil paste

1 tsp Italian seasoning

1/4-1/2 tsp sweetener of choice, optional (ex: monk fruit, sugar, stevia)

Dash of salt and pepper

Fluid of choice (milk, cream, water, broth, or pasta water)

Cooked pasta

