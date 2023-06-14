Are you ready to shake up your summer barbecues this year? I mean, why settle for boring steaks, brats or burgers when you could take things up a notch or two and wow your guests?

Don’t get us wrong, there’s nothing wrong with a good old steak, brat or burger. But if you’re ready to think outside the box when it comes to your grilling skills, you’ve come to the right place.

Well, we actually took meant we took you to the right place, because KELOLAND Living’s Brittany Kaye recently stopped by Nyberg’s Ace’s Grill ‘N Smoke Superstore at 41st Street and Minnesota Avenue in Sioux Falls to see what their grill master, Jared Pigott, was tossing on the grill. And let’s just say it was all unique!

Ready to try the recipes yourself? Download all the details at the link below:

Grilled cheez-its Grilled pizza rolls Grilled cream cheese Grilled chocolate dump cake

