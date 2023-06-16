What do you do when your bananas “go bad?” I’m talking about the peels turning black, the insides getting a bit mushy, and that familiar sweet smell smelling just a bit sweeter. Chances are you start thinking about the banana bread your mom or grandma made. Have we got your mouth yet? I don’t know what it is, but banana bread can stir up some pretty strong feelings for many of us. Should it have nuts? Should you add something extra to the loaf? And how to you get it to bake without ending up with a hard crust and a mushy inside?



We were joined by two guests who are equally bananas about banana bread. So much so, that Zeke Hanson and Nathan Maas have developed a social media following on Facebook, TikTok, Instagram and YouTube where they talk all things Banana Bread–and they’re not stopping at just one perfect recipe, they’re in search of 100!