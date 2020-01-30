Turning snow into ice cream

It’s easy to complain about the cold weather outdoors, but there’s a bright spot to all the snow and it comes in the form of a delicious adult dessert. There are plenty of boozy treats that can be made from the cold and fluffy flakes that fall from the sky. Jessica Rooney, the owner of Sub Zero Desserts, helps us mix up a boozy ice cream dessert using a little help from mother nature.

Step 1. Mix 1 cup of whole milk, ¾ cup sugar, 1 tbsp sugar, & (optional 1/3 cup of Rum)

Step 2. Gather 8-12 cups of fresh snow

Step 3. Mix in ½ of the snow with the liquid keep adding until desired consistency