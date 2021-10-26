Turner County Youth Charity Pheasant Hunt

Hunting teaches children about determination, ethics, responsibility, self-reliance, patience, and respect. It’s also a way for kids to gain an understanding of the food cycle and the importance of our environment and conservation. With all that in mind, then Turner County Sheriff Byron Nogelmeier decided to set aside a day for the youth of Turner County to hunt pheasants after completing the State’s Hunter Safety class, of course. That was 17 years ago and, like the kids who took part in that first hunt, the vision has grown. Byron isn’t the Turner County Sheriff anymore, but he is a bit of a chef, so while he tells us more about this years Turner County Youth Pheasant Hunt, he’s also going to show us how to make a pretty tasty pheasant fajita.

The hunt and the concert are coming up this Saturday. There’s still time to purchase your tickets for the Darryl Worley concert at the Parker High School Gym. Tickets can be bought at Merchant State Banks in Freeman, Viborg, Hurley and Irene; Security State Bank in Chancellor and Viborg; Parker Ace Hardware; Jones Food Center in Parker and at The Diamond Room In Sioux Falls. You can also get tickets online at itickets.com.