Turn cashews into a healthy queso dip

One of the biggest reasons people say they can’t give up dairy is because they would miss cheese too much. Thankfully, there are a few ingredient swaps that still get you the creamy texture that cheese is so famous for delivering. In fact, one of the magical ingredients, might already be in your cupboard. Whitney Werner, a certified holistic health coach, shows us how cooking cashews can take your dairy-free recipes to a delicious new level.

Cashew Queso

Recipe by Whitney Werner, Certified Holistic Health Coach shelivesfit.com

The key in a quick cashew sauce is ​soaking your cashews! ​ Buy raw cashews (pieces are fine), and place in a bowl of water for a few hours, or overnight. Alternatively: you can quick-boil the cashews for 10 minutes, although this method may destroy some of the nutritional benefit to the raw cashews. Soaking your cashews makes them soft and easier to blend into a silky smooth sauce. They are also more easily digested.

In this recipe, feel free to play around with spices to your particular liking and preference. Use this recipe as a springboard to get creative!

¾ cup raw cashews -soaked

1 to 1-½ cups broth (or unsweetened plant-milk would work)

4 T. nutritional yeast 2 cloves of garlic

1 T. tomato paste ½ tsp red pepper flakes (to taste, add more for spicier!) ½-1 tsp pink salt (to taste)

1 T. tapioca flour or cornstarch (add more to yield a thicker, stickier gooey cheese, or omit for thinner consistency)

2 T. to ½ cup of salsa (to your taste preference)

Blend all ingredients except the salsa in a high speed blender until smooth and no grit remains. (It may take a few minutes if using a food processor or not a high speed blender.) It will be watery/thin. Transfer to a small spot and heat on medium, stirring constantly. As the mixture thickens, add salsa to taste (I use about ¼ cup). Cheese will thicken very quickly, so do not leave unattended. Adjust spices to your preference, and remove from heat. Serve with tacos, nachos, quesadillas, or just as a dip for veggies or tortilla chips!

Nutritional benefits of cashews:

● A good source of protein: 5.1 g. Per 18 whole cashews

● Healthy polyunsaturated and monounsaturated fats – can help lower bad cholesterol and increase good LDL cholesterol

● High in calcium, iron, and magnesium, phosphorous, and potassium

● One of the few food sources high in copper, providing 622 mcg of the recommended 900 mcg – which plays an essential role in the maintenance of collagen and elastin

Uses for cashews as a dairy/cream substitute:

● Plant-based milks

● Cashew “cream” (blended nuts + water) to add to soups or recipes

● Ice creams (many varieties available at the grocery)

● Dips and sauces such as alfredo, sour-cream based dips, or gravies

● “Cheesy” sauce for pasta, pizza, and much more

FUN TIP: If a nut-allergy is a concern, RAW SUNFLOWER SEEDS can be used in many if not all of the same ways! Soak in advance, and use in place of cashews.

For more information or to schedule individual cooking lessons with Whitney go to www.shelivesfit.com or give her a call/text at 605-929-2777.