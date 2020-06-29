Turn a watermelon into a watermelon keg of margaritas

We’re headed into those dog days of summer where there’s nothing better than a cool refreshing drink, especially if you are sharing it with friends. If you are like Ashley, you want to serve your friends fun and fancy drinks, but you don’t want to spend all your time running back and forth mixing up refills. So, going to show you how to turn a watermelon into a watermelon keg – perfect for serving both kid or adult beverages.

Step 1: Cut a little bit off the bottom of the watermelon to help it stand up on it’s own. It also works well to set it in a small bowl.

Step 2: Cut the top off of the watermelon and dig all of the watermelon pulp out and set it aside in a bowl.

Step 3: Use a coring tool or a small drill to put a hole through the rind towards the base of the watermelon. Then insert your tap and screw in the back from inside the watermelon. If you don’t have a watermelon keg kit you can take the tap from another beverage jug.

Step 4: Using a muddler and a sieve, strain the watermelon juice back into the watermelon.

Step 5: Add two cups of tequila, some margarita mix to taste, the juice of a lime and about half a can of fresca or sprite.

Pour over ice, stick in a festive umbrella straw and enjoy!

