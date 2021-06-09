Tuna salad pickle boats

PENNINGTON COUNTY, S.D. (KELO) -- The B-21 Raider is set to be the latest weapon in the United States' nuclear arsenal. Built by defense contractor and weapons manufacturer Northrop Grumman (NG), the company lauds the new aircraft, saying it "will provide the United States with a strategic asset capable of penetrating enemy air defenses and reaching targets anywhere in the world."

The B-21 is a long-range stealth bomber that NG says is "designed to be long-range, highly survivable and capable of carrying a mix of conventional and nuclear ordnance." The bomber will be a new element in the U.S. 'nuclear triad,' the name for the combination of the nation's land, air and sea based nuclear weapons programs.