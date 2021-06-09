Tuna salad pickle boats

Recipes
Posted: / Updated:

Brittany shares a delicious tuna salad pickle boat recipe.

Recipe ingredients:

  • 4 whole pickles
  • 1 5 ounces can of tuna drained and flaked
  • 1/4 cup mayonnaise or Greek yogurt
  • 1 1/2 tablespoons parmesan grated
  • 3 tablespoons celery chopped
  • 1/4 cup yellow onions finely chopped
  • 2 teaspoons lemon juice
  • 1/4 teaspoon curry powder
  • 1 teaspoon dill chopped
  • 1 teaspoon garlic powder

Optional Toppings:

  • tomatoes diced
  • dill chopped

Instructions:

  • Cut whole pickles (4) in half lengthwise and use a spoon to scoop out the seeds and some of the flesh to form a “boat”. The amount you scoop out of the pickle will depend on your taste — obviously for more pickle flavor, only remove the seeds. For less, remove more flesh.
  • Place all other ingredients in a large bowl and stir to combine.
  • Taste and adjust seasoning to your liking.
  • Spoon the tuna salad into each of the prepared boats. Top with diced tomatoes and fresh dill. Enjoy!

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

KELOLAND Living Hosts & Producers

Continuing The Conversation
See Full Weather Forecast

Trending Stories

Don't Miss!

More Don't Miss


 