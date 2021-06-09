Tuna salad pickle boats

Brittany shares a delicious tuna salad pickle boat recipe.
Recipe ingredients:
- 4 whole pickles
- 1 5 ounces can of tuna drained and flaked
- 1/4 cup mayonnaise or Greek yogurt
- 1 1/2 tablespoons parmesan grated
- 3 tablespoons celery chopped
- 1/4 cup yellow onions finely chopped
- 2 teaspoons lemon juice
- 1/4 teaspoon curry powder
- 1 teaspoon dill chopped
- 1 teaspoon garlic powder
Optional Toppings:
- tomatoes diced
- dill chopped
Instructions:
- Cut whole pickles (4) in half lengthwise and use a spoon to scoop out the seeds and some of the flesh to form a “boat”. The amount you scoop out of the pickle will depend on your taste — obviously for more pickle flavor, only remove the seeds. For less, remove more flesh.
- Place all other ingredients in a large bowl and stir to combine.
- Taste and adjust seasoning to your liking.
- Spoon the tuna salad into each of the prepared boats. Top with diced tomatoes and fresh dill. Enjoy!