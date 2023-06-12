What do you get when you plan to make burgers, but realize you’re out of buns? Maybe just use sandwich bread? If you’re on social media, you’ve probably seen the popular “smash burger” trend which involves people purposely using a taco shell to wrap their burger.

Blogger and Owner of Random Sweets, Staci Mergenthal, brought in all the ingredients and walked us through the recipe, so that we can also hop on this fun and fresh burger spin that is certain to dominate grilling season.

For the sauce

3 tbsp mayonnaise

3 tbsp ketchup

1 tsp apple cider vinegar or white wine vinegar

½ tsp Tabasco or your favourite hot sauce

2 tsp Worcestershire sauce

1 tsp mustard

For serving

1 iceberg lettuce leaf finely sliced

2 tbsp finely chopped dill pickles

For the Big Mac Tacos