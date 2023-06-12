What do you get when you plan to make burgers, but realize you’re out of buns? Maybe just use sandwich bread? If you’re on social media, you’ve probably seen the popular “smash burger” trend which involves people purposely using a taco shell to wrap their burger.
Blogger and Owner of Random Sweets, Staci Mergenthal, brought in all the ingredients and walked us through the recipe, so that we can also hop on this fun and fresh burger spin that is certain to dominate grilling season.
For the sauce
- 3 tbsp mayonnaise
- 3 tbsp ketchup
- 1 tsp apple cider vinegar or white wine vinegar
- ½ tsp Tabasco or your favourite hot sauce
- 2 tsp Worcestershire sauce
- 1 tsp mustard
For serving
- 1 iceberg lettuce leaf finely sliced
- 2 tbsp finely chopped dill pickles
For the Big Mac Tacos
- 200 g ground beef (10% fat)
- Salt and pepper to taste
- 4 small flour tortillas
- Vegetable oil for cooking
- 8 slices of American cheese / American cheddar
- For serving:
- Have your lettuce and pickles ready before starting with the tacos. The process for the Mac Tacos is really quick and they get cold easily so have everything ready beforehand.
- For the Big Mac Tacos (Smash Burger Tacos)
- Mix the ground beef with salt and pepper.
- Press a thin layer of beef onto the tortillas. Have them all ready before you begin cooking.
- Preheat a hot skillet or griddle over high heat. It should be smoking.
- Add a bit of oil to the pan and place one tortilla with the beef side down. Flatten/smash it using a flat surface. We used the bottom of a saucepan. Leave it there for 1-2 minutes and then flip.
- Place two cheese slices on top of the beef and place a lid on for 30 seconds to help the cheese melt.
- Remove it from the pan and repeat with all the tacos. To keep them warm, you can keep them in the oven at 120℃/240℉ on a cooling rack so that they don’t go soggy.
- Serve with the lettuce, Big Mac Sauce and pickles.