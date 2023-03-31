Grab-and-Go lunches are always a hit, especially if they’re full of nutritional value. That’s why Registered Dietitian, Mariah Reil, stopped by today. She joined us to demonstrate how we can make the perfect to-go lunch: A Muffin tin salmon dish that even the pickiest of eaters is sure to love.

Muffin Tin Salmon Bites Recipe:

Ingredients:

3 sheets nori paper

1 ½ cup cooked sushi rice

1 lb meat of choice, cubed (salmon, tuna, crab)

2 tbsp sesame oil

1 tbsp soy sauce

1 tbsp honey

2 green onions, chopped

½ tsp garlic powder

½ tsp onion powder

½ tsp chili powder

½ tsp paprika

½ tsp oregano

¼ cup mayonnaise

1-2 tsp sriracha sauce

1 avocado, cubed

Directions:

1. in a small bowl, toss together the salmon, spices, soy sauce, honey, oil and green onions. Cover and let marinate in the refrigerator for 4 hours or overnight

2. Preheat oven to 400. Take the 3 nori sheets and cut each into 4 equal squares, so that you have 12 squares.

3. Take each square one at a time and add about 1 tbsp rice and spread out. Press the nori sheet with the rice into a muffin tin. Add a spoonful of the salmon mixture to fill it. Repeat until all 12 are filled.

4. Bake for 15-17 minutes. While baking, mix the mayo and sriracha to make a spicy mayo drizzle.

5. Remove from oven and place the rice muffins on a cooling rack for a few minutes before topping with the spicy may and cubed avocado.

6. Enjoy!