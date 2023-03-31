Grab-and-Go lunches are always a hit, especially if they’re full of nutritional value. That’s why Registered Dietitian, Mariah Reil, stopped by today. She joined us to demonstrate how we can make the perfect to-go lunch: A Muffin tin salmon dish that even the pickiest of eaters is sure to love.
Muffin Tin Salmon Bites Recipe:
Ingredients:
3 sheets nori paper
1 ½ cup cooked sushi rice
1 lb meat of choice, cubed (salmon, tuna, crab)
2 tbsp sesame oil
1 tbsp soy sauce
1 tbsp honey
2 green onions, chopped
½ tsp garlic powder
½ tsp onion powder
½ tsp chili powder
½ tsp paprika
½ tsp oregano
¼ cup mayonnaise
1-2 tsp sriracha sauce
1 avocado, cubed
Directions:
1. in a small bowl, toss together the salmon, spices, soy sauce, honey, oil and green onions. Cover and let marinate in the refrigerator for 4 hours or overnight
2. Preheat oven to 400. Take the 3 nori sheets and cut each into 4 equal squares, so that you have 12 squares.
3. Take each square one at a time and add about 1 tbsp rice and spread out. Press the nori sheet with the rice into a muffin tin. Add a spoonful of the salmon mixture to fill it. Repeat until all 12 are filled.
4. Bake for 15-17 minutes. While baking, mix the mayo and sriracha to make a spicy mayo drizzle.
5. Remove from oven and place the rice muffins on a cooling rack for a few minutes before topping with the spicy may and cubed avocado.
6. Enjoy!