Who doesn’t want to end a fantastic meal with a rich dessert? But, if you’re watching your health goals you may be looking for something with a bit more nutrients and a healthier option than ice cream. Thankfully, we learned a replacement option that supposedly gives you a similar taste.. Health Coach, Tonna Jacobson, stopped by to show us how we can create a frozen, sweet treat using Cottage cheese. The best part is that not only will it be a bit of a better choice than your traditional ice cream, you can control exactly what’s going into it.

Supplies needed

Recipe:

Cottage cheese of choice (higher fat will be more creamy, lower fat will be more icy)

Sweetener of choice (honey, monk fruit, stevia, maple syrup, agave or any sweetener)

Fillings of choice (fruit, graham crackers, cocoa, chocolate chips, fudge, mint, oreos, etc)

Vanilla extract ~optional (or any extract flavor of choice, have fun with it!)

You can also consider adding protein powder for more protein content and flavor!

Freeze 2-3 hours and enjoy! If freezing for longer, you will want to let it sit out a while to slightly thaw OR place it back in the blender.