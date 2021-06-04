Try this tasty Belmont Jewel cocktail recipe from Good Spirits Fine Wine and Liquor

We’ve mentioned the Mint Julep of the Kentucky Derby; the Black-Eyed Susan of the Preakness, so it’s only right that we asked Heather Taylor with Good Spirits Fine Wine & Liquor to come back and finish our cocktail trifecta by showing us how to make The Belmont Jewel.

Whether you’re looking for the elements to make a better Belmont Jewel or just need a fine wine to sip as you purvey the Preakness on TV, you’ll find an excellent selection that’s sure to please even the pickiest of palates. And if you’re not sure what to get, let Heather and her expert team guide you to a great selection. You’ll find them at Good Spirits Fine Wine and Liquor inside Taylor’s Pantry at 41st and Minnesota Avenue in Sioux Falls.

Ingredients:

1.5 oz. Bourbon Whiskey

2 oz. Lemonade

1 oz. Pomegranate juice

-Lemon wedge & maraschino cherry for garnish

Directions: