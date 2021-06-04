Try this tasty Belmont Jewel cocktail recipe from Good Spirits Fine Wine and Liquor

We’ve mentioned the Mint Julep of the Kentucky Derby; the Black-Eyed Susan of the Preakness, so it’s only right that we asked Heather Taylor with Good Spirits Fine Wine & Liquor to come back and finish our cocktail trifecta by showing us how to make The Belmont Jewel.

Ingredients:

  • 1.5 oz. Bourbon Whiskey
  • 2 oz. Lemonade
  • 1 oz. Pomegranate juice
    -Lemon wedge & maraschino cherry for garnish

Directions:

  • Combine the ingredients in a cocktail shaker with ice
  • Shake vigorously
  • Strain over ice into a double old-fashioned glass
  • Garnish with your lemon wedge & cherry

