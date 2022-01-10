Try this savory, vintage Johnny cake recipe

The pandemic has many of us reaching for the sweets. In fact, industry analysts say candy, sweet baked goods and ice cream all saw big jumps in consumption in 2020 and 2021. There was also an explosion of people honing their home baking skills at home. Well bye-bye brownies, but savory foods are expected to take the place at the head of the table in 2022. We’re being joined by Stacy Perry-Mergenthal, whose blog “Random Sweetness” just might need a makeover after she wows us with an old family recipe that celebrate savory flavors.
Trending Stories
Don't Miss!