When you’re on the go and trying to eat healthy, what is your go-to item for a quick snack to tide you over until the next meal? For many, it’s a protein bar. But some protein bar choices aren’t all that healthy. Ashley Holman is a registered nurse and a health and wellness coach. She understands why many of us just grab-n-go when picking a protein bar. She also knows how expensive some protein bars can be. She stopped by to share a DIY protein bar recipe so you will know exactly what’s going into them. She also shared advice for what to look for on the label when there just isn’t time to whip up the homemade variety.

PB cup protein bar recipe & directions