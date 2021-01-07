Mint Brownie Batter Hummus to satisfy your sweet tooth

All this week I've been teaching Brittany, and you our viewers, how you can build a Buche De Noel. From the tiny decorations, to the major cake. The yule log is so close to being completed it's smoldering!Now it's time to bring all the steps together and build this magical cake. Plus, you get to see firsthand how you can sweeten up a few classic herbs you might not think of when it comes to baked goods.

How to make meringue mushrooms and marzipan pinecones for a Buche de Noel