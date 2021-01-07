Mint Brownie Batter Hummus to satisfy your sweet tooth

Mariah Reil is a registered dietitian, and Senior Wellness Programs Specialist with Sanford Health. She’s here to share with us a recipe that you’re going to love, and will satisfy even the strongest sweet tooth. It’s for mint brownie batter hummus that will have you saying “Yum.”
Mint Brownie Batter Hummus
Ingredients:
- 1 ½ cups cooked black beans (~1 can, drained and rinsed)
- 1/3 cup cocoa powder
- ¼ cup peanut butter
- ¼ cup honey
- ½ tsp vanilla
- ¼-1/2 tsp peppermint extract
- 2-4 tbsp water, as needed
Directions:
- In a food processor, combine all ingredients except the water. Blend until smooth, about 2 minutes.
- Slowly add the water in, as needed, as you blend to reach desired consistency.
- Enjoy with pretzels, fruit, or a spoon! Store in the refrigerator for up to two weeks.