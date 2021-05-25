Try this grilled eggplant pizza during your next cookout

Grilled eggplant pizza recipe:

2 medium eggplants
1 c tomato sauce of choice
½ c mozzarella, grated
½ c parmesan cheese, grated
Pinch of Italian seasoning
1 Tbsp oil
1 Tbsp salt

  1. Wash the eggplant and slice into 1 inch thick “crusts.”
  2. Massage salt on both sides of eggplant discs and let sit for 20-30 min to pull excess water out of the flesh.
  3. Pat the discs dry and wipe off the salt, then brush both sides in oil.
  4. Grill for 2-3 min on one side, then flip and build your pizzas while the other side sears.
  5. Close the lid for a min to melt the cheese, and enjoy!

