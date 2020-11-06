Try this delicious Fall favorite salad and homemade dressing recipe

Kelsey Johnson is a registered dietitian with 605 dietitian. She’s here today to show us what could be your next lunch time sensation. A fall favorite salad that includes a homemade dressing you’re going to love.

Fall Favorite Salad Recipe:

1 (11oz) package spinach, torn

1/2 head green leaf lettuce, torn

1 medium Fuji apple, diced

1/2 (12oz) package Brussel sprouts, shaved 1/4 cup sliced almonds

1/4 cup fresh parmesan cheese



1/2 cup avocado oil

1/4 cup balsamic vinegar 1/4 cup half & half

1 garlic clove, grated

1/2 tsp salt

3/4 tsp black pepper

2 tsp honey mustard

Directions

1.In a Mason jar, combine avocado oil, balsamic vinegar, half & half, garlic clove, salt, pepper, and honey

mustard. Set aside.

2.In a large serving bowl, combine spinach, green leaf lettuce, shaved Brussel sprouts, sliced almonds,

and parmesan cheese.

3.Top salad with dressing right before serving.