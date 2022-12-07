We’ve shown you how to make some of our favorite sweet treats this holiday season. And, we’re keeping the ball rolling with a Christmas Classic. We demonstrated you how you can whip up your own Christmas “crack”, a salty-sweet combination that’s sure to be the hit of the holiday season.
Christmas Crack Recipe:
- 35 saltine crackers about 1 sleeve, may need a few more or less depending on your jelly roll pan
- 1 cup unsalted butter
- 1 cup brown sugar well packed
- 1 teaspoon vanilla extract
- ½ teaspoon salt kosher or sea salt preferred
- 2 cups chocolate chips I used milk chocolate but semi sweet also works.
Directions:
- Line a jelly roll pan (10 x 15 inches) with nonstick foil (or heavy duty foil and and coat with cooking spray). You can also use a silicone baking mat.
- Preheat the oven to 350°F.
- Place the crackers in a single layer on the jelly roll pan. You may have a little space left over – that is perfectly fine.
- Melt brown sugar and butter together in a 3 quart heavy bottomed sauce pan, stirring frequently over medium high heat.1 cup unsalted butter,1 cup brown sugar
- Bring to a boil and boil for 3 full minutes stirring almost continuously. (If using a candy thermometer, you are looking for 270°F-290°F degrees.)
- Remove from heat and stir in vanilla extract and salt.1 teaspoon vanilla extract,½ teaspoon salt
- Pour caramel mixture over the top of the saltines and spread evenly over the crackers.
- Bake for 5 minutes in the preheat oven. Caramel should be bubbling vigorously when removed. (If using a candy thermometer, you are looking for 300°F-310°F degrees.)
- Sprinkle chocolate chips over the top and cover the pan with foil. Let sit for 5 minutes.2 cups chocolate chips
- Remove foil and use an offset spatula to gently spread melted chocolate.
- Sprinkle on toppings if desired. Let toffee set up at room temperature until completely cooled, or chill in fridge for at least 2 hours.
- Carefully peel away the foil from the bottom of the toffee and then use your hands to “crack” it or use a knife to cut into pieces.
- Store in an airtight container in the refrigerator for up to 1 week.