We’ve shown you how to make some of our favorite sweet treats this holiday season. And, we’re keeping the ball rolling with a Christmas Classic. We demonstrated you how you can whip up your own Christmas “crack”, a salty-sweet combination that’s sure to be the hit of the holiday season.

Christmas Crack Recipe:

35 saltine crackers about 1 sleeve, may need a few more or less depending on your jelly roll pan

1 cup unsalted butter

1 cup brown sugar well packed

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

½ teaspoon salt kosher or sea salt preferred

2 cups chocolate chips I used milk chocolate but semi sweet also works.

Directions: