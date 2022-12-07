We’ve shown you how to make some of our favorite sweet treats this holiday season. And, we’re keeping the ball rolling with a Christmas Classic. We demonstrated you how you can whip up your own Christmas “crack”, a salty-sweet combination that’s sure to be the hit of the holiday season.

Christmas Crack Recipe:

  • 35 saltine crackers about 1 sleeve, may need a few more or less depending on your jelly roll pan
  • 1 cup unsalted butter
  • 1 cup brown sugar well packed
  • 1 teaspoon vanilla extract
  • ½ teaspoon salt kosher or sea salt preferred
  • 2 cups chocolate chips I used milk chocolate but semi sweet also works.

Directions:

  • Line a jelly roll pan (10 x 15 inches) with nonstick foil (or heavy duty foil and and coat with cooking spray). You can also use a silicone baking mat.
  • Preheat the oven to 350°F.
  • Place the crackers in a single layer on the jelly roll pan. You may have a little space left over – that is perfectly fine.
  • Melt brown sugar and butter together in a 3 quart heavy bottomed sauce pan, stirring frequently over medium high heat.1 cup unsalted butter,1 cup brown sugar
  • Bring to a boil and boil for 3 full minutes stirring almost continuously. (If using a candy thermometer, you are looking for 270°F-290°F degrees.)
  • Remove from heat and stir in vanilla extract and salt.1 teaspoon vanilla extract,½ teaspoon salt
  • Pour caramel mixture over the top of the saltines and spread evenly over the crackers.
  • Bake for 5 minutes in the preheat oven. Caramel should be bubbling vigorously when removed. (If using a candy thermometer, you are looking for 300°F-310°F degrees.)
  • Sprinkle chocolate chips over the top and cover the pan with foil. Let sit for 5 minutes.2 cups chocolate chips
  • Remove foil and use an offset spatula to gently spread melted chocolate.
  • Sprinkle on toppings if desired. Let toffee set up at room temperature until completely cooled, or chill in fridge for at least 2 hours.
  • Carefully peel away the foil from the bottom of the toffee and then use your hands to “crack” it or use a knife to cut into pieces.
  • Store in an airtight container in the refrigerator for up to 1 week.