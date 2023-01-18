Who doesn’t love a show-stopping dessert? From the holiday tradition of Buche De Noel to the flambé’ firestorm that is cherries jubilee. While we’ve tackled a few of these classic desserts, one that has been noticeably missing? Baked Alaska. It can be intimidating. From making the pound cake, to getting the perfect soft peak on the egg whites, it’s nothing to take lightly. Thankfully, we’ve discovered a hack or two that will take the overwhelming nature out of a Baked Alaska.
Baked Alaska Recipe:
Store Bought Pound Cake or Unfrosted Cupcake
Small ice cream cups
2-3 egg whites
½ C Sugar
Pinch of Salt
Pinch of Cream of tartar
Directions:
- Cut cake to fit snuggly in bowl (one SMALL circle for the bottom,
one MEDIUM SIZED for the middle and one LARGER circle for the
top)
- Spray bowl with cooking spray and line with plastic wrap
- Spray Plastic Wrap
- Place smaller cake round in bottom of plastic lined bowl
- Place scoop of ice cream over first cake round
- Cover ice cream with middle layer of cake
- Add another ice cream scoop
- Top with third layer of cake
- Cover with excess plastic wrap
- Freeze for 12-24 hours
Meringue
- egg whites with pinch of salt to soft peak
- Gradually add sugar
- Once soft peaks are reached scoop and spread on to frozen
cakes
- Blast with kitchen torch & serve