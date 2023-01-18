Who doesn’t love a show-stopping dessert? From the holiday tradition of Buche De Noel to the flambé’ firestorm that is cherries jubilee. While we’ve tackled a few of these classic desserts, one that has been noticeably missing? Baked Alaska. It can be intimidating. From making the pound cake, to getting the perfect soft peak on the egg whites, it’s nothing to take lightly. Thankfully, we’ve discovered a hack or two that will take the overwhelming nature out of a Baked Alaska.

Baked Alaska

Baked Alaska Recipe:

Store Bought Pound Cake or Unfrosted Cupcake

Small ice cream cups

2-3 egg whites

½ C Sugar

Pinch of Salt

Pinch of Cream of tartar

Directions: