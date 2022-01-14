Try this Dairy Free Ranch Dressing recipe!

Recipes

by:

Posted: / Updated:
KELOLAND Living Newsletter

Here’s something you probably already knew: Americans *love ranch dressing. Yep, 40% of Americans named ranch as their favorite dressing; its nearest competitor, Italian, came in at a Wimpy 10%. Only as Lynn Shankel knows, not every American can love ranch dressing because the traditional recipe contains buttermilk or milk–and dairy doesn’t always love us back. Thankfully, Lynn has a dairy-free version that she’s going to show us how to make so make that 40% will go even higher.

Dairy Free Ranch Dressing:

1 1/4 cups cashews (Optional: Pre-soak cashews for a creamier dressing)
1 cup filtered water
1-2 Tbsp lemon juice
1 Tbsp apple cider vinegar
1/2 tsp garlic powder
1 1/2 tsp onion powder
1 tsp dried dill
1 tsp salt or, to taste
1/2 tsp dried basil
1/4 tsp fresh ground black pepper or, to taste
Optional: 1 tsp hot sauce

Blend all ingredients until creamy and smooth. Make sure not to blend so long that it gets hot. If too thick, add more water.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

KELOLAND Living Hosts & Producers

Continuing The Conversation
See Full Weather Forecast

Trending Stories

Don't Miss!

More Don't Miss


 