Try this Dairy Free Ranch Dressing recipe!

Here’s something you probably already knew: Americans *love ranch dressing. Yep, 40% of Americans named ranch as their favorite dressing; its nearest competitor, Italian, came in at a Wimpy 10%. Only as Lynn Shankel knows, not every American can love ranch dressing because the traditional recipe contains buttermilk or milk–and dairy doesn’t always love us back. Thankfully, Lynn has a dairy-free version that she’s going to show us how to make so make that 40% will go even higher.

Dairy Free Ranch Dressing:

1 1/4 cups cashews (Optional: Pre-soak cashews for a creamier dressing)

1 cup filtered water

1-2 Tbsp lemon juice

1 Tbsp apple cider vinegar

1/2 tsp garlic powder

1 1/2 tsp onion powder

1 tsp dried dill

1 tsp salt or, to taste

1/2 tsp dried basil

1/4 tsp fresh ground black pepper or, to taste

Optional: 1 tsp hot sauce

Blend all ingredients until creamy and smooth. Make sure not to blend so long that it gets hot. If too thick, add more water.