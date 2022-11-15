What’s your favorite side dish at a holiday meal? Maybe it’s the green bean casserole or the golden dinner rolls? For some out there the perfect holiday side is the sweet potato, but before you break out the butter and marshmallows, we’ve got something that may turn your yam on it’s head. Registered Dietitian and Owner of First Foods, Mariah Reil, stopped by to demonstrate how you can whip up Cranberry Apple Stuffed Sweet Potatoes just in time for your next holiday gathering.

Cranberry apple stuffed sweet potatoes

Ingredients:

-2 sweet potatoes

-2 apples

-1/2 cup dried cranberries

-1/4 cup pecans

-2 tbsp butter

-1 tsp pumpkin pie spice

– 3 tbsp brown sugar

Directions

1. Preheat oven to 425. Rinse and scrub potatoes and let dry.

2. Place potatoes in a baking dish and prick holes with a fork to let vent.

3. Roast for 40 minutes until very soft.

4. Meanwhile, melt the butter and add the diced apples, cranberries and seasoning. Cook until apples are very soft.

5. Add the pecans and stir and cook for another minute or two.

6. Take potatoes out of the oven and cut open. Fluff the inside with a fork and top with the apple nut mixture.

7. Return to the 425 oven and bake for about 10 minutes.

8. Enjoy!