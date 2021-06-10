Touchmark Burger Battle

Today, we’re being joined Trent Kracht, the Director of Dining Services at Touchmark at All Saints. He’s here today to show us how they’re whipping up a few different options for their upcoming burger battle. The event is free and open to the public.
Recipes:
Wagyu Beef Slider Burger
( Trent’s)
Touchmark’s take on the original White Castle offering.
Ingredients:
4 each 2oz Wagyu Beef Burger patties
4 each toasted brioche slider bun.
1 Tbl whole butter
.5 each medium onion diced
Sautée onions on flat griddle in butter for 1 minute then Cook burger patties on grill or griddle, flipping after 1 minute, cook covered checking until temp reaches 160 degrees, dredge onions away from grill and place on each cooked patty.
Chef John’s Saint Burger
(Saint Burger)
4 each 2oz Angus Beef Burger patties
4 each toasted brioche slider bun.
1 Tbl bacon jam
1 Tbl Chipotle BBQ sauce
1/2 cup onion strings
Cook burger patties on grill or griddle, flipping after 1 minute, then checking temp reaches 160 degrees.
Top and arrange open face on toasted bun with pickles, tomatoes, lettuce.
Triple Cheese Saintly Slider Burger
(Kim’s Triple Saint)
4 each 2oz Angus Beef Burger patties
4 each brioche slider bun.
1/4 slice each Swiss, Provolone and American Cheeses
Salt and Pepper to taste
Cook burger patties on grill or griddle, flipping after 1 minute, then checking temp reaches 160 degrees
Top each burger with the 3 cheeses.
Serve with toasted bun open.