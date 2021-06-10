Touchmark Burger Battle

Today, we’re being joined Trent Kracht, the Director of Dining Services at Touchmark at All Saints. He’s here today to show us how they’re whipping up a few different options for their upcoming burger battle. The event is free and open to the public.

Recipes:

Wagyu Beef Slider Burger

( Trent’s)

Touchmark’s take on the original White Castle offering.

Ingredients:

4 each 2oz Wagyu Beef Burger patties

4 each toasted brioche slider bun.

1 Tbl whole butter

.5 each medium onion diced

Sautée onions on flat griddle in butter for 1 minute then Cook burger patties on grill or griddle, flipping after 1 minute, cook covered checking until temp reaches 160 degrees, dredge onions away from grill and place on each cooked patty.

Chef John’s Saint Burger

(Saint Burger)

4 each 2oz Angus Beef Burger patties

4 each toasted brioche slider bun.

1 Tbl bacon jam

1 Tbl Chipotle BBQ sauce

1/2 cup onion strings

Cook burger patties on grill or griddle, flipping after 1 minute, then checking temp reaches 160 degrees.

Top and arrange open face on toasted bun with pickles, tomatoes, lettuce.

Triple Cheese Saintly Slider Burger

(Kim’s Triple Saint)

4 each 2oz Angus Beef Burger patties

4 each brioche slider bun.

1/4 slice each Swiss, Provolone and American Cheeses

Salt and Pepper to taste



Cook burger patties on grill or griddle, flipping after 1 minute, then checking temp reaches 160 degrees

Top each burger with the 3 cheeses.

Serve with toasted bun open.