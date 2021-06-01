Summer is officially getting underway across KELOLAND. One of the biggest trends that is carrying over from last summer is tie-dye. You see it in hats, to dresses, to footwear, meaning you can literally sport the trend from head-to-toe. What if we told you that you could go the extra mile and and add the tie-dye trend to your edible creations?
Stacie Suedkamp is the head baker and owner of Figtales bakery. She shows us how we can level-up a sugar cookie to a tie-dye master piece perfect for your summer festivities.
Tie-dyed cookies to die for
