This pinto bean taco recipe helps kick off a healthy plant based diet

If one of your resolutions was to eat a more plant-friendly diet, there’s never been a better time to make the switch. The thought is that if you try eating a plant-based diet in January, the habit just might stick. Certified Physician Assistant Alison Gerrish joins us today to talk about the health benefits of a plant-based New Year’s resolution. She also shares some recipes to help get you started. (And make sure you scroll all the way down to see her recipe for cauliflower cream!)

Easy Pinto Bean and Corn Tacos

Ingredients:

-2 can Pinto Beans, rinsed and drained

-1 1/2 cups frozen or canned corn, if using canned drain first

-1/2 cup loosely packed Cilantro

-Juice of 2-3 limes to taste

-Salt and pepper to taste

-Corn or 100% whole wheat tortillas

Optional toppings:

-Avocado

-Low sodium, minimal ingredient salsa (store bought or home-made)

-Cauliflower or cashew cream sauce

-Hot sauce

Directions:

Rinse and drain 2 cans of Pinto Beans and place in bowl Add 1 ½ cups thawed corn or 1 can of corn drained to the bowl of pinto beans Cut up and add Cilantro to bowl. Squeeze and add the juice of 2-3 limes to the bowl Add salt and pepper to taste and mix all together

Place either cold or warmed up into corn or whole wheat tortilla, top with optional toppings and ENJOY!

IDEA: Use leftovers on top of a baked/roasted sweet potato to change it up or top a salad bowl of mixed greens and turn it into a salad.

Cauliflower Cream:

Ingredients:

½ cup cashews, soaked in water for at least 10 min, then drain

-4 cups steamed cauliflower

-2 teaspoons rice vinegar

-1 teaspoon ume plum vinegar

-¾ teaspoons salt

-¼ cup water

Directions:

Soak the cashews in water and set aside for now Steam cauliflower by placing a steam basket in the bottom of your pot and ~1 inch of water on the bottom, and cook until cauliflower is tender Drain cashews and add to your blender along with the steamed cauliflower, rice vinegar, ume plum vinegar, salt and water. Blend until creamy and smooth

Place on top of a roasted sweet potato, a taco/burrito, on top of chili or other soup, or eat with spoon!

For more information on plant based diets or upcoming education sessions: email plantbasednutritionofsd@gmail.com.