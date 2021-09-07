This piñata cookie will be a smashing success

Recipes
Posted: / Updated:

We’re reaching the official end of another summer here in KELOLAND, and that has some people already feeling their autumnal best. Others, however, are mourning the days spent lounging in chaises by the pool. Regardless of which of the two camps you fall into, there is always time for a celebration.

Stacie Suedkamp is the head baker and owner of Figtales Bakery based in Flandreau. She’s here today to show us how we can craft the perfect piñata cookies that are sure to be a smashing success at your next gathering.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

KELOLAND Living Hosts & Producers

Continuing The Conversation
See Full Weather Forecast

Trending Stories

Don't Miss!

More Don't Miss


 