When you think of your favorite spirit what comes to mind? Is it the brandy your dad drank? Or is it more of the Casper-the-Friendly-Ghost variety? Or maybe both?
That definitely seems to be the case for our next guest. We’re being joined by mixologist, Kellen Hempel, who is stopping by the set to show us a frighteningly-fun cocktail that’s sure to raise the dead this Halloween.
This Halloween cocktail is a “Vampire’s Delight”
