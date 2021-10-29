This Halloween cocktail is a “Vampire’s Delight”

Recipes
Posted: / Updated:

When you think of your favorite spirit what comes to mind? Is it the brandy your dad drank? Or is it more of the Casper-the-Friendly-Ghost variety? Or maybe both?

That definitely seems to be the case for our next guest. We’re being joined by mixologist, Kellen Hempel, who is stopping by the set to show us a frighteningly-fun cocktail that’s sure to raise the dead this Halloween.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

KELOLAND Living Hosts & Producers

Continuing The Conversation
See Full Weather Forecast

Trending Stories

Don't Miss!

More Don't Miss


 