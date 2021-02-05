This Cupid’s Arrow Cocktail hits hard

Ahh, the season of love. It brings us closer to our significant others and maybe even to a new love. Are you looking for a way to make your Valentine’s date a little more interesting? Sure, you’ve got the flowers, the menu, and the gift picked, but what about a specialty cocktail?

Kellen Hempel is the mastermind, and mixologist, behind the Instagram account, “Cocktails By Kellen”. He’s joining us today so we can add a specialty cocktail inspired by the day of love.

Cupid’s Arrow Cocktail

  • 2 ounces gin
  • 3/4 ounce lemon juice
  • 3/4 ounce strawberry simple syrup
  • Topped with prosecco

