Feeding your family is sometimes easier said than done. One person might not like a certain type of sauce, another might have dietary restrictions, and others might have an issue with the texture of certain foods. For example, the texture of a traditionally-cooked pasta may be too “slimy” for your little one.
We’re joined by Melissa Carrier-Damon, the brains behind Rainbow Palates. She shows us how we can air-fry pasta to make it more palatable for those with a slime aversion.
This air-fryer pasta is pasta-tively amazing!
