These rainbow bagels will brighten up your day!

We’ve all been told how important it is to eat a good breakfast. Bagels are a popular go-to breakfast choice that can come in many different flavors…and colors! You might not be able to taste the rainbow in this bagel recipe, but you can certainly see it. Janelle Revier, a Culinary Instructor at CTE Academy in Sioux Falls, and CTE student, Jonathan Diaz, show us how to make a bagel that’s both delightful on the taste buds and the eyes.

Rainbow Bagels

Find the recipe for rainbow bagels that Janelle and Jonathan used here.