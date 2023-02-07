“L” is for lavish desserts. “O” is for the oven that makes the sweet treats. “V” is for the very, very extraordinary confections that are sure to be hitting the homes for your loved ones this Valentine’s Day.



We were joined by master chocolatier and owner of Prairie C, Keyes Clemmer. She helped us whip up a heart-shaped, cake truffle – just in time for dinner with your special someone.

Heart-shaped cake truffles