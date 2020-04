School is in session for the next 6 and a half mintues in our studio. We’ve got CTE Academy’s Culinary Arts Teacher Janelle Revier with us to give her students, and the rest of us, a lesson in how to make pavlova. And although there’s no homework for our viewers, students, you may want to listen up because Janelle’s got a special assignment for you.

Janelle made her pavlova using this recipe: https://sallysbakingaddiction.com/pavlova/