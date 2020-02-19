The scientific reason you should be boiling your bacon

When it comes to cooking most of us tend to stick with our tried and true methods. We know what works, So why change it? Well today, we are showing you a method for cooking bacon that you probably haven’t tried before. And as our resident scientist food blogger, Clark Cassarella explains, when you boil bacon, you get perfect results every time.

Why? The addition of water keeps the initial cooking temperature low and gentle, so the meat retains its moisture and stays tender. By the time the water reaches its boiling point (212 degrees), the bacon fat is almost completely rendered, so you’re also much less likely to burn the meat while waiting for the fat to cook off.

You can follow Clark’s food blog at www.cookingwithcas.com.